WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page appears on CNN this afternoon, won't be reopening gym this weekend

DDP performing one of his yoga... moves, I guess?

After weeks of businesses being forced to remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the US state of Georgia plans to reopen some of them this weekend. Starting Friday, bowling alleys, barbershops, hair salons, and gyms will be allowed to resume business - provided they enforce the social distancing guidelines ordered by the CDC. Needless to say, this is a controversial decision, drawing both detractors and supporters.

One of the businesses in the state that won't be opening this weekend, however, is the DDP Yoga gym. Speaking with CNN's Anderson Cooper, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has taken the "better safe than sorry" approach when it comes to his business.

Ex-pro wrestler and yoga instructor Diamond Dallas Page says he will not be reopening his gym tomorrow despite the announcement from Georgia Gov. Kemp.



“We have to err on the side of caution,” he tells @andersoncooper. https://t.co/D76QlFi8bR pic.twitter.com/yQtOvIetvk — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 23, 2020

“I’m very fortunate that my DDP Yoga program isn’t solely based on walk-up traffic,” Page said, “Of course the DDP Yoga Performance Center in Smyrna, that is, and that will be closed. My DDP Yoga company - which is [the] app, DVDs - that, if anything, that’s booming right now. So, I’m in a much better position than a lot of people who are in a spot that [have only] gyms.”

"I’m 64," Page continued, "so I definitely don’t want to be out there working with people, putting my hands on people or anything.”

(h/t SEScoops.com)