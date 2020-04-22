WWE Hall Of Famer heaps praise on Sonya Deville

Deville has truly arrived

It is safe to say that Sonya Deville truly impressed everyone on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown when she delivered one of the best promos in recent memory and turned on her best friend, Mandy Rose. Beth Phoenix was deeply impressed by this segment and commented on it during this week's WWE Backstage.

The WWE Hall Of Famer said the entire segment featuring Deville and Rose resonated with her well and said this was the true moment when she became a star.

Fellow WWE Superstar, Ember Moon, also weighed in on the entire segment and said both of these Superstars have so much history between them that this will make the perfect feud.

Deville took to Twitter and commented on the same as well.

Real recognize real 🙌 https://t.co/MCg5XNfxvO — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) April 22, 2020

Sonya Deville finally breaks free

As many witnessed last week, Deville finally spread her wings and showed what she was capable of. Many in the WWE Universe do believe she is one of the most underrated Superstars inside the ring and has been in the shadow of Rose.

Last week we saw Deville finally ending her association with Rose and deciding to go on her own. These two are sure to feud in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see who will emerge on top.