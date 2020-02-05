WWE Hall of Famer hits back at Tim Ryan for wrestling criticism with scathing attack

Congressman Tim Ryan has caused a stir with his comments about professional wrestling, and one Hall of Famer was not happy

Congressman Tim Ryan’s perceived criticism of professional wrestling, has had no shortage of backlash, but one of the industry’s biggest names has fired back with arguably the most stinging riposte yet.

46-year-old Ryan used professional wrestling in a less-than-kind analogy this week, labelling it as “all fake” in comparing it to the State of the Union.

I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) February 5, 2020

Key figures from within the industry have fired back at the remarks, which many felt were disrespectful and ignorant to wrestling as a whole.

Former WWE commentator and current voice of AEW, Jim Ross, has gone one step further however, hitting back with some scathing words for Ryan himself on social media in response.

The 68-year-old, who is AEW’s lead commentator as well as holding a significant role backstage as a senior adviser, joining the company in April 2019 just weeks after his WWE contract expired.

Ross was, understandably, none too pleased with the remarks, calling them “ill advised” and “ignorant.”

Like many of your fellow professional politicians, this statement is illadvised and ignorant.



Don’t lump my profession into yours.



Your ‘profession’ has become embarrassing on both sides of your beloved aisle.



Public Servants? That’s laughable. https://t.co/9vY0U9Moxl — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 5, 2020

What are your thoughts on the Congressman’s Tweet? Was it fair to use wrestling as a comparison, or was his comment ill judged? Have your say in the comments below.