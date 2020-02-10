WWE Hall of Famer hopes Goldberg loses to The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Goldberg

Goldberg has been revealed as The Fiend Bray Wyatt's opponent at WWE Super ShowDown this month. The WWE Universal Champion is undefeated since his debut as The Fiend, and Mark Henry wants that streak to remain intact after the Saudi Arabian pay-per-view.

The WWE Hall of Famer on Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio said that he does not want Goldberg to be the one to end the unbeaten streak of Wyatt and hopes that WWE do keep the title on The Fiend after the PPV. He said:

"Bill is not the one. This is one of those matches that if it is done right it can be one of those that we really talk about and say 'Where has this Goldberg been' and I think he realizes that and wants that. A lot of people would not want to work up to that standard, but that is why he is a Hall of Famer."[H/T WrestlingINC]

Goldberg was rumored to be facing other Superstars but appeared on SmackDown last week and picked Wyatt as his opponent for Super ShowDown. The two go head-to-head on February 27th in Saudi Arabia – the place where Goldberg had faced The Undertaker in the infamous match and was pinned by the Phenom.