WWE Hall of Famer labels his classic against Randy Orton as the best match of his career

This WWE Hall of Famer and Randy Orton faced-off 16 years ago in a Hardcore Match.

Orton also happened to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship in the said match.

​ Randy Orton

At Backlash 2004, WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley competed in one of the most grueling matches of his career, as he unsuccessfully challenged Randy Orton for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Hardcore Match.

The all-time classic match between the pair happened to take place 16 years ago today and in a recent tweet, Foley would go on to label it the "best match of his career".

Mick Foley reveals the best match of his career

Mick Foley is a hardcore legend of the business and throughout his career in professional wrestling, the former WWF Champion has competed in some of the wildest matches ever produced in a WWE ring.

While it surely is hard to pick one match from Foley's stacked resume, the WWE Hall of Famer himself has decided to hand-pick his 2004 No Holds Barred classic against Randy Orton as the best match of his career.

16 years ago 'The Viper' happened to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship over Cactus Jack rather and the latter took to social media in order to send out the following tweet:

16 YEARS AGO, TODAY - the best match of my career! #Backlash2004 @RandyOrton



Great job on the video! https://t.co/zR1TPF09KZ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 18, 2020

Randy Orton and Cactus Jack's match from Backlash 2004 is right up there with some of the greatest No Holds Barred matches in WWE history and the bout certainly is one of the most memorable from the Ruthless Aggression Era.