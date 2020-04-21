WWE Hall Of Famer praises Shayna Baszler's performance on tonight's RAW

Baszler was at her dominant best

At this moment, we can safely say that Shayna Baszler is one of the favourites to win the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase at the Money In The Bank PPV. She qualified last week after breaking Sarah Logan's arm and forcing the referee to stop the match. It was more of the same tonight from the Queen Of Spades as he completely destroyed Indi Hartwell on RAW.

A certain WWE Hall Of Famer was impressed by Baszler's performance and it is none other than Mick Foley. The Hardcore Legend took to social media to comment on her win tonight on RAW.

Foley said he liked the idea of a heel causing harm to his/her opponent rather than just winning a match. You can see the entire tweet below.

I really like the idea of a heel more concerned with causing harm than winning matches.



There is nothing inherently evil about wanting to be the best. Enjoying human suffering? That’s another story.



Well done @QoSBaszler https://t.co/oBhp9GHqjM — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 21, 2020

Shayna Baszler on RAW

Baszler has been dominant ever since arriving on RAW. She made a huge impact by attacking the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, and biting her a few months ago. She would then go on to win the Elimination Chamber match to challenge The Man at WrestleMania 36.

While her defeat at the Grandest Stage Of Them All took away some shine from her dominant run, she appears to be back on track to challenge Lynch once again.