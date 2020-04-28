WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco

Fans of pro wrestling stretching from the 1960s and 70s all the way to the Attitude Era should be pretty familiar with Gerald Brisco. Whether it was winning the NWA Tag Team Championships with his brother Jack, to being one of Mr. McMahon's "Stooges" along with Pat Patterson, Brisco has been a legend for one reason or another in the business.

In 1984, Gerald (aka "Jerry") and Jack convinced the majority of other shareholders of Georgia Championship Wrestling to sell their shares to an expanding WWF and its owner Vince McMahon. Since then, Gerald had been a constant presence backstage in the company until reportedly now.

However, as reported by Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline, Brisco was also among those released from the company during the recent wave of cuts following the coronavirus pandemic.

Brisco is currently 73 years old and was most recently working as a talent scout and recruiter for NXT. He's also only the third individual to hold the WWF Hardcore and WWE 24/7 Championships.

Brisco was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, along with his brother, in 2008.

Nothing has been announced at the moment, so stay tuned for any updates.