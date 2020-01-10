WWE Hall of Famer reveals Vince McMahon thought he was a 'liability'

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, returned to the promotion in 2017, a decade after leaving Vince McMahon's company. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and then became the RAW General Manager, before stepping into the ring once again for a few matches.

In his recent appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show, the pro wrestling legend revealed why Mr. McMahon thought the Olympic gold medallist was a 'liability' when he was signed back in 2017.

“Coming back Vince never forgot that I had a severe painkiller problem and I had a severe neck problem and I think when Vince brought me back he looked at me as a liability. I think that’s why he had me do the shorter matches. He had me put talent over. He never really ran with me with a title run or anything like that. So, I was expecting that.

"Goldberg came back [and had a title run] Sting came in and I think he at least had a title match, but it wasn’t in the plans. I don’t blame Vince for that. Me being a liability with my five broken neck and my painkiller problem from a long time. I don’t think he wanted to see me fall back into that.” (H/T NODQ)

Angle's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 35, where he faced Baron Corbin and lost the match. He is now a backstage producer, helping Superstars put together matches and moulding a better product.