WWE News: Hall of Famer reveals why he had to apologize to Undertaker

One Hall of Famer had to go groveling to The Undertaker

In what has to be one of the most hilarious backstage stories of, well, at least this week for sure, one WWE Hall of Famer has revealed why he had to apologize to, of all people, The Undertaker.

Reacting to a video of one of his own highlights on Twitter, Bully Ray - formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE - reacted to a video posted by @90sWWE of himself and D-Von during the Attitude Era, where the Hall of Famer powerbombed Mae Young off the stage and through a table.

This was peak attitude era pic.twitter.com/RjpSzrdgcy — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) September 12, 2019

Why did he have to apologize to Undertaker?

Well, as detailed by Bully Ray, the untold story saw Bruce Prichard hand the Hall of Famer a phone without telling him who was on the other end, and the former ECW man was greeted with "Hey, kid, somebody around here already does that eye roll gimmick" - with the Dudley Boy finding out the hard way that he'd infringed upon The Deadman's gimmick the night before.

You can see the tweet below with one swearword redacted, or the entire tweet here.

Bully Ray's hilarious tweet

Bully Ray is now the host of Sirius XM's Fight Nation 156 'Busted Open' program and has most recently wrestled for Ring of Honor, having previously wrestled for WWE, ECW, and Impact Wrestling. The Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 - where they famously were almost hooked from the stage in a comedy skit that saw the team put one poor assistant through a table one last time, having previously reunited the innovators of the TLC match up onstage, in Edge and Christian, and Matt and Jeff Hardy.

