WWE Hall of Famer reveals why he would have said 'no' to breaking The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

He stated that there were internal talks about him breaking The Undertaker's streak.

The Undertaker ended up defeating him to register his 14th win at The Show of Shows.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on the weekly WORDS WITH SCOOP Instagram Live Q&A with Brandon Robinson and answered a bunch of questions in regards to his WWE career.

Henry recalled his WrestleMania 22 match against The Undertaker and revealed that there were internal talks about him being chosen as the one to break the famed streak. Henry further stated that if the higher-ups in WWE had asked him to do it, he would have said no, as he didn't want to carry the burden around for the rest of his career.

It was close. And there was some conversation about me being the one to break the streak. And if they would’ve asked me, I would’ve been like hell no! I don’t want to carry that weight.

Henry made his main roster return in late 2005, after being on the sidelines for around a year due to an injury. He began pursuing the World title that was relinquished by Batista due to an injury that he had suffered at a live event.

A Battle Royal was held on the January 10, 2006 episode of WWE SmackDown for the vacant World title. Henry came very close to winning the belt but was eliminated by the eventual winner Kurt Angle. At the 2006 Royal Rumble PPV, Henry met Angle in the main event of the night but again failed to win the coveted belt.

Angle went on to feud with The Undertaker, leading to a World title match at No Way Out, which Angle won. The March 10 edition of SmackDown saw Henry interfering in the rematch for the World title, and attacking The Undertaker seconds before he was about to win the belt. This kicked off a rivalry between the two behemoths, culminating in a Casket match at The Show of Shows.

At WrestleMania 22, The Undertaker managed to defeat Henry and put him inside the casket to pick up the win. This was The Undertaker's 14th victory at a WrestleMania. The two Superstars continued their feud post-WrestleMania and had a match on the April 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. The match ended in a no-contest when Daivari introduced his new client, The Great Khali, to the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker's streak continued for several years after his win over Henry. He went into WrestleMania 30 with the streak at 21-0, and finally suffered his first WrestleMania loss against Brock Lesnar in possibly the most shocking moment in WWE history.