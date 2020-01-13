WWE Hall of Famer set to compete in final match - 41 years after wrestling debut

Danny Hart Published Jan 13, 2020

DDP joined the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017

Diamond Dallas Page has all but confirmed that his in-ring return on the January 15 episode of AEW Dynamite will be the final match of his wrestling career.

The 63-year-old, who competed in his first match in 1979, is set to team with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall against MJF, The Butcher and The Blade in a six-man tag team match.

Speaking to Lilian Garcia on her Chasing Glory podcast, DDP revealed that he recently tweaked a lat muscle while practising his legendary Diamond Cutter finisher, but he is now fully prepared for his return.

“I feel great now. I’m ready to go. We’re going to get out there, we’re going to tear it down, have some fun, and then it’ll be over.”

Asked if this will seriously be the final match of his career, DDP added that he cannot see himself stepping back inside the ring again after Wednesday's match.

“I can’t imagine [competing again]. Just by playing around the other night, you leave a little piece of your body in that ring every time. People get it’s pre-determined now and all that, but a lot of times there’s nothing fake about it.”

DDP, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, last competed in an official match in 2016 when he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32.

