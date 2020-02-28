WWE Hall of Famer teases a historic comeback following Goldberg's Universal Championship win

Goldberg is the new Universal Champion

At WWE Super ShowDown, Goldberg made history when he became the first Superstar to defeat 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and become a two-time WWE Universal Champion. Despite receiving mixed reactions from the WWE Universe over the past 24 hours, it is safe to say that Goldberg will be looking forward to an iconic title reign.

However, a certain WWE Hall of Famer in the form of Scott Hall is seemingly determined to spoil Goldberg's party, as he took to Twitter and sent out an interesting response to the crowning of a new Universal Champion.

Scott Hall has an interesting response for Goldberg following his title win

Throwback to WCW: Starrcade 1998, Kevin Nash became the first superstar to defeat Goldberg in a squared circle, as the former ended his title reign as WCW World Heavyweight Champion. However, Hall himself played a major role in Nash's win when he tased Goldberg during the match and it eventually led to 'Big Daddy Cool' capturing the gold off Goldberg.

With Goldberg ending Bray Wyatt's undefeated streak as 'The Fiend', Hall took to Twitter and teased a potential comeback only to once again tase the new WWE Universal Champion, much like he did in '98.

Here is what Hall tweeted out:

Guess I better dust off my Taser https://t.co/aa1m3AIxNS — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) February 27, 2020

What's next for Goldberg?

As announced by WWE, Goldberg will be present on this week's edition of SmackDown Live, as he begins his journey to WrestleMania 36.