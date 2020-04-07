WWE Hall of Famer tipped to face The Undertaker in Boneyard match

Will WWE book another Boneyard match after The Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 win?

Booker T thinks one of his former WCW colleagues could be a suitable opponent

The Undertaker

Booker T believes a Boneyard match could be the right stipulation if a long-awaited match between The Undertaker and Sting finally happens in WWE.

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 36 victory over AJ Styles in the unique match type has been widely praised by fans, prompting speculation that “The Deadman” could take part in more Boneyard matches in the future.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T gave his opinion that Sting could be a suitable opponent for ‘Taker if WWE plans to stage another Boneyard match.

“People always wonder are they ever gonna see that match, Sting against The Undertaker, and this would be a way to go out there and actually do it because I don’t think The Undertaker took one bump [against Styles]! That’s the beauty of being able to go out there and create magic.”

The Undertaker vs. Sting?

The Undertaker was among the most prominent Superstars on the WWE roster throughout the Monday Night Wars in the 1990s, while Sting had a similar role in WCW.

Many people expected Sting to face The Deadman when he made his WWE debut in 2015. However, after taking on Triple H and Seth Rollins in pay-per-view matches, he announced his retirement during his 2016 Hall of Fame induction.

Since then, the six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, 61, has revealed on an episode of 'WWE Untold' that he would be willing to reverse his retirement for a match against The Undertaker, 55, but the decision is ultimately down to Vince McMahon, Triple H and ‘Taker.

"So maybe I could do it. Maybe I could do that. I don’t know, again, if it’s just ego and pride or whatever, but I feel like I could do it all these years later."

Sting’s 2020 WWE return rumors

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reported earlier this year that there had been discussions about Sting making an appearance at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, possibly even as an in-ring competitor.

This led to speculation about a match against The Undertaker finally happening, but it was later reported that talks between WWE and Sting “died down”, hence why the Hall of Famer did not appear on the show.

The Undertaker, meanwhile, did appear at Super ShowDown. Despite not being announced for any matches on the card, he surprisingly entered the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match and defeated AJ Styles in dominant fashion to set up their Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.