WWE Hall of Famer wants to be in next year's Boneyard Match at WrestleMania

The Undertaker and AJ Styles captivated the WWE Universe with a wild Boneyard Match.

A WWE Hall of Famer has made an urgent request to Vince McMahon.

The first night of this year's WrestleMania 36 ended in the most dramatic way possible after The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match in WWE history.

Not only did we saw the return of Biker Taker but we also witnessed an all-out brawl between the two men. With The Phenom and The Phenomenal One putting up such a brilliant match, the entire pro wrestling world has been obviously talking about this particular bout and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley himself has now claimed that he would like to be in the next Boneyard Match.

Mick Foley makes request to Vince McMahon

It has been quite a while since we've seen Mick Foley step up and compete in a pro wrestling ring, however, after a Boneyard Match of such intensity, one surely cannot blame the WWE Hall of Famer for wanting to be a part of the next one.

As noted, Foley took to Twitter and made an urgent appeal to WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, asking the latter if he could be a part of next year's Boneyard Match at WrestleMania:

Mick Foley, as we all know, back in the day was one of the most-hardcore wrestlers of all time and his classics against The Undertaker are considered as some of the best WWE matches of all time.