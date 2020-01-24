WWE Hall Of Famers rumored to return this week on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Stephen Moree FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Exclusive

24 Jan 2020, 10:17 IST SHARE

This could be huge

According to sources, it appears that former WCW Tag Team Champions and WWE Hall of Famers, Harlem Heat, will be returning to WWE television. Booker T has been teasing an in-ring return on his social media pages for weeks and now it appears we know why.

It's been speculated that we could see the team as early as tomorrow night on SmackDown to set up a feud with The Revival or as late as the show after the Royal Rumble.

It's unknown at this time when a potential match would take place with The Revival. However, a bout in Saudi Arabia would make sense with the money being spent on the events. Also, it's unknown what kind of a deal would be worked out with the team and how many appearances they will be made under the deal. It's likely that due to the age of Harlem Heat and comments that Booker T has made himself that this would likely be a one-off match.

A matchup between the two teams began being teased earlier this month on WWE Backstage. Renee Young asked Booker T about a possible match with The Revival, and Booker replied that he has one match left in him.

He continued, "You know what, me and my big brother, we're talking about it, we're going to be discussing that. I've got one left in me. Dawson, Wilder - don't get jacked up, sucka!"

This began when The Revival made fun of Booker T during the pre-show for WWE TLC. The battle then continued on Twitter with the two teams going back and forth to set up a potential match between the two.

It will be interesting to see how these two teams would work together as Booker T and Stevie Ray are no longer full-time competitors and will also be interesting to see if this plays into any contract negotiations with The Revival.