WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 Last-minute predictions - The Fiend returns, surprise heel turn, a new alliance is formed 

WWE's final pay-per-view live from The ThunderDome takes place on Sunday night at Hell in a Cell, and as of writing, there are just five official matches on the card. These matches will see three Championships defended, and two intense feuds reach their climax.

Alexa Bliss will be looking for revenge against Shayna Baszler after she stood on Lilly, whilst Cesaro and Seth Rollins continue their deeply personal rivalry.

Bianca Belair defends her SmackDown Women's Championship inside Hell in a Cell for the first time against Bayley, whilst Charlotte takes on Rhea Ripley in the hopes that she will become a 13-time Women's Champion.

The main event sees Drew McIntyre challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship for the final time in a last-chance Hell in a Cell match.

There are several combustible elements in play ahead of tomorrow night's show, and the following list looks at just five last-minute predictions.

#5. Seth Rollins finally defeats Cesaro at Hell in a Cell

Seth Rollins and Cesaro have been on the opposite sides of the ring since Rollins returned to WWE earlier in the year. The Swiss Superman humiliated Rollins when he defeated him back at WrestleMania, and the two men have been at odds in the months that have followed.

It comes as a surprise that this match wasn't chosen to be inside Hell in a Cell since it has been one of the most intense feuds on WWE TV in recent months.

Cesaro has proved his point in this feud, and it could be times for the tables to turn and for Rollins to defeat Cesaro. Rollins has shown in the past that he always has a backup plan, and if he's unable to come out on top this time around, he may have some help.

Since his return to WWE, Rollins has seemingly changed his look and gimmick, but he's still the same man with the same attitude, and when an opponent has become too tough for Rollins in the past, he has called in favors.

It's currently unclear who his new companion could be, but if he's unable to defeat Cesaro alone, he will likely call for backup.

