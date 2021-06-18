WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 Superstars who could return

We are just a few days away from WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 which is set to take place on June 20, 2021. This pay-per-view usually takes place in the latter half of the year, but the show has been shifted up.

Hell in a Cell is one of the most interesting gimmick matches in WWE history. A couple of great matches have already been announced to take place this weekend inside the deadly structure.

WWE Hell in a Cell will be the last pay-per-view in the WWE ThunderDome. The promotion is set to return to touring next month and Money in the Bank is announced to take place in front of a live crowd. With that in mind, WWE probably wants to shake things up to freshen up the product.

One of the ways they could do this is to bring back an absent Superstar or two, so let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could return this Sunday at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021.

#5 Sasha Banks could return at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks has been away from WWE TV for quite some time now. Banks main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 37 earlier this year where she lost her title to the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match winner Bianca Belair.

At WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 this Sunday, Bianca Belair is scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley in a singles match. Coincidentally, it was at the very same pay-per-view last year when Sasha Banks defeated Bayley inside Hell in a Cell to win the SmackDown Women's title.

Bianca Belair vs Bayley pour le SmackDown Women Champion a Hell In A Cell!#WWE #SmackDown #WWEHIAC pic.twitter.com/xKpcrXJbHb — ResultNewsSport (@ResultNewsSport) June 5, 2021

We might see the match between Bianca Belair and Bayley this Sunday end in a DQ with Sasha Banks returning and laying out both of them. This could lead to a triple-threat match for the title between them at WWE Money in the Bank 2021.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood