WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Predicting the result of each title match– Epic set up for Brock Lesnar’s return, bold decision in women's match?

We are all set for this year’s edition of the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. There are three title matches scheduled for the night – the WWE Championship, the RAW Women’s Championship, and the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Initially, Roman Reigns was also scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match. But that title bout was moved to SmackDown, and it ended with the Tribal Chief successfully defending his gold.

All three champions know that a difficult test awaits them at Hell in a Cell. In this article, we will predict the result of each championship match scheduled for the WWE pay-per-view. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#3 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Hell in a Cell match for WWE Championship)

Bobby Lashley might get the better of Drew McIntyre in their next match

Drew McIntyre will get his last shot at challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Sunday night. As per the stipulation, the Scottish Warrior cannot compete for the world title as long as Lashley is the champion again if he loses.

Both superstars are set to lock horns in a Hell in a Cell match for the coveted championship. McIntyre has enjoyed two memorable reigns with the WWE Championship and doesn’t need to win the title again right now to remain at the top of the RAW roster.

Lashley, on the other hand, is yet to face any other significant challengers apart from McIntyre. Therefore, he needs to retain his championship at Hell in a Cell. Following that, he can look for fresh challengers on the red brand.

This decision will help establish Lashley as a more credible champion in the long run while also allowing McIntyre to pursue other rivalries after Hell in a Cell 2021. Creative needs to establish Lashley as a genuine threat before his rumored feud with Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate is expected to return soon and set his sights on the WWE Championship.

It should be mentioned that the latest backstage reports also discuss WWE's potential plans to book Lesnar in a title feud with Roman Reigns. It appears that he could target either of the two world champions upon his return. Thus, it would be better for Lashley to look equally dominant in case he crosses paths with Lesnar.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley retains the WWE Championship

#2 Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (Single’s match for RAW Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell)

Rhea Ripley has to avenge her WrestleMania title loss against Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell 2021 with her RAW Women’s Championship on the line. The two superstars have been feuding on the red brand for the last couple of months. The Queen believes that Ripley doesn’t deserve the title and is adamant about proving her superiority. Ripley, meanwhile, has the opportunity to silence Charlotte Flair’s title claims for a considerable period by winning on Sunday night.

Ripley rose to the top of the RAW Women’s division immediately after her debut. She has been enjoying a dominant run ever since she won the title at WrestleMania 37. While Ripley needs strong opponents for a respectable reign, she can’t afford to lose her championship at Hell in a Cell. It would completely derail her momentum on the red brand.

Creative should allow Rhea Ripley to successfully defend her championship against Charlotte at the upcoming pay-per-view. Despite losing at Hell in a Cell, The Queen will remain at the top of the division. However, it would be better to have her involved in a few compelling rivalries before reentering the championship picture.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley retains the RAW Women’s Championship

#1 Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell match for SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Bianca Belair will look to make a bold statement at Hell in a Cell 2021

Bianca Belair and Bayley have been involved in an on-and-off feud on SmackDown since the beginning of the year. Now, they are preparing for another match. The upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will witness these superstars locking horns once again with the SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line. Bayley previously challenged Belair for the title at WrestleMania Backlash, but the champion managed to prevail.

After several weeks of altercations, Belair demanded that she face her opponent in a Hell in a Cell match. Bayley accepted the offer, and the two rivals will square off inside the monstrous structure. This is a big match for Belair and she will look to retain her championship at all costs.

After Hell in a Cell, creative can engage Belair in exciting feuds with other SmackDown superstars. For now, she is expected to retain her title and hold it at least until Sasha Banks returns next month and demands a rematch.

Prediction: Bianca Belair retains her SmackDown Women’s Championship

