WWE Hell in a Cell 2022: 4 botches you probably missed 

WWE Hell in a Cell had seven matches and didn't see any title changes. The huge talking point heading out of the show was the fact that Cody Rhodes was able to endure a brutal Hell in a Cell match even though he had torn his pectoral muscle in the build-up to the match.

The show was an underwhelming one with several of the biggest stars in the company deciding to sit this one out. There were also several botches that the WWE Universe may not have picked up on throughout.

Here are just four of the best botches from Hell in a Cell that probably skated under the radar.

#4. Omos is unable to throw Cedric Alexander out of the ring

Omos had quite the advantage heading into Hell in a Cell since he collided with Bobby Lashley in a handicap match. MVP was the weak link in the bout and Lashley forced him to tap, but not before Cedric Alexander was able to turn face for the first time in two years.

Alexander interfered in the match and Omos was forced to throw him out of the ring for his efforts. The Giant should have found it easy to move the much smaller man, but as seen from the video, it took a few attempts as the former member of The Hurt Business got stuck on the top rope.

#3. The RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell match saw several little botches

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Asuka are three of WWE's biggest stars, but the opener for last night's Hell in a Cell was full of awkward and sloppy moments. Timing in triple threat matches is often an issue and there were a few times where all three women were off on their timing.

There was also a moment where Asuka was looking to break up the pin, but instead of landing on Becky Lynch, she merely grazed Bianca's foot. This saw the official break up the pin attempt anyway.

#2. Asuka just breaks The Asuka Lock

Asuka could have had the RAW Women's Championship match won several times, with The Empress coming closest when she applied the Asuka Lock to Becky Lynch in the center of the ring. Asuka's legs were locked around Lynch at one point before she opened her legs and let Lynch out of the move.

It was clear that Asuka was looking around to find Belair and use her legs to shuffle into the corner to avoid contact when The EST came off the top rope. That being said, if she had locked the move in and kept Lynch down, she could have won the match.

#1. Did they just call him Elias?

Ezekiel has spent his short WWE career making it clear that he is Elias' younger brother. The newcomer has been harassed by Kevin Owens in recent months and was even forced to undergo a lie detector test to prove that he isn't Elias himself.

At Hell in a Cell, it was time to set the record straight, but Ezekiel came up short and at one point even the commentary team called him Elias. Ezekiel has different hair, no beard, and very different attire when compared to his brother, so it's hard to understand how Byron Saxton was able to get the two men confused.

