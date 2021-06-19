WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 Potential finishes for Bianca Belair vs Bayley 

Bianca Belair defends her SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley this weekend at Hell in a Cell. The EST of WWE was successful in her quest to become champion back at WrestleMania. She was then able to defeat Bayley last month at WrestleMania Backlash.

Bayley claimed her defeat at WrestleMania Backlash was a fluke and has since been able to earn herself another shot at the title. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has seemingly had Bianca Belair's number in recent weeks. She also has the claim that she is still the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in history.

As part of last year's Hell in a Cell, Bayley stepped inside the steel structure for the first time and lost her championship to Sasha Banks. Bayley will once again be stepping inside the structure this year and will be hoping that her experience will be enough to overcome the current champion.

The following list looks at just five potential finishes for Bianca Belair's second title defence against Bayley in the space of a month.

#5. Bianca Belair retains her SmackDown Women's Championship inside Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair made history en route to defeating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania back in April. The current SmackDown Women's Champion has only been on the main roster for just over a year but has never stepped inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Belair has several weapons at her disposal inside the cell structure, including her hair, which helped her defeat Bayley back at WrestleMania Backlash. Everything is legal inside the Cell which means that both women will be looking to pull out all the stops to walk out SmackDown Women's Champion.

Whilst Bianca Belair doesn't have the experience that the former champion holds inside the structure, she has already defeated Bayley in a one-on-one match and is aware of her weaknesses. Belair is also The EST of WWE and has a small amount time to adapt to her surroundings since the Hell in a Cell match was only announced a few hours ago on this week's SmackDown.

Bianca Belair has been pushed hard on SmackDown since her Royal Rumble win back in January. It's hard to see the former NXT star not being able to overcome Bayley this weekend at Hell in a Cell.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham