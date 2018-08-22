WWE Hell In a Cell 2018: 3 reasons why Randy Orton versus Jeff Hardy must happen inside the Steel

Did he whisper,'Hell In A Cell'?

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy fought a great match on Smackdown Live after Summerslam, and a lot of people couldn't accept a no-contest as a result of this match.

The two veterans have always fought toe to toe and given us great matches in the past as well, and this one was no different. They tore the house down with their in-ring and out of the ring abilities, with steel steps, tables, and ringside announcer desk also feeling the impact of their match.

The match had its moments where Randy Orton pulled Jeff's ear which left a lot of WWE Universe members baffled over his intentions. Along with this the way this entire match and rivalry has gone down, it is only good if these two extreme wrestlers fight it out inside Hell in a Cell.

The steel structure is no friend to anyone, and the most powerful moment came during June 28, 1998 - King of the Ring when The Undertaker threw Mankind off the top of the Hell in a Cell. The moment is regarded as the most important and brutal moment in its history, and both wrestlers became legendary after the incident.

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy have a legendary career, and this match will cement their legacy to greater heights, and in this article, I will talk about 3 reasons why this match must happen inside this structure:

#3 Extreme Possibilities

Will he go extreme?

Jeff Hardy is no stranger to extreme ways of executing his maneuvers, and we got a glimpse of it this during this week's episode of Smackdown Live when he hit Randy Orton with a Swanton Bomb from the equipment crates, while Randy was positioned on a table in the tech area.

The man can really do some extreme moves which come in handy inside this steel structure, and we can't wait to see this side of Jeff Hardy.

