WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: 3 Superstars who deserve to win a Championship this Sunday

Sourav Mahanty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.77K   //    14 Sep 2018, 09:00 IST

C
Can The Monster Among Men slay the Big Dog inside Hell In A Cell?

The upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is one of the most anticipated WWE events in a long time. The show will feature a number of title matches whose results will determine the direction in which the company will go in the near future.

With 6 championship matches already announced, a lot of gold can possibly change hands this Sunday. So let's take a look at three superstars who deserve to win a championship at Hell in a Cell.

#3 Becky Lynch

B
This new version of Becky Lynch has resonated with the fans and they will be firmly behind her when she challenges Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship this Sunday

Since her heel turn at Summerslam, Becky Lynch has been the hottest name in the WWE Women's division and that includes even Ronda Rousey.

The WWE Universe seems to be completely invested in Becky's quest for the Championship and wants to see her regain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

For almost a year Becky had stagnated in the SmackDown women's scene before working her way up to earn a title fight at Summerslam against Carmella. But then Charlotte Flair returned and the match was turned into a Triple Threat.

Finally, when Charlotte ended up pinning Becky to win the title, Becky decided to attack her former best friend. She had had enough of waiting on the sidelines and decided to take matters in her own hands.

This new version of Becky Lynch has resonated with the fans and they will be firmly behind her when she challenges Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship this Sunday.

For all her hard work over the years and impressive heel character since Summerslam, Becky surely deserves a run with the title.



