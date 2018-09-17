WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 insane moments from the PPV

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.73K // 17 Sep 2018, 18:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hell In A Cell had lots of memorable moments

The 2018 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view was full of drama from start to finish, with the biggest highlights from the show including Becky Lynch’s SmackDown Women’s Championship victory over Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar’s surprising return to cause a disqualification in the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match.

The PPV also featured one of the best WWE tag matches in recent memory, with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defending their Raw Tag Team titles against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, while Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy in a brutal Hell In A Cell match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Elsewhere on the show, The New Day retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rusev Day, The Miz & Maryse defeated Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey retained against Alexa Bliss, and WWE champion AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe in controversial circumstances.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the most insane moments from the event.

#5 The screwdriver spot

Never trust Randy Orton with DIY tools

On an episode of SmackDown Live shortly after his return in July, Randy Orton put his finger through the hole in Jeff Hardy’s earlobe and stretched his ear so much that it looked like he was going to tear it apart. The footage was genuinely difficult to watch and it has been played over and over again since.

However, that was nothing compared to what the 13-time world champion did at Hell In A Cell, when he found a toolbox underneath the ring, pulled out a screwdriver and drove it through his opponent’s earlobe.

Not content with freaking everybody out with that visual, he then twisted Jeff’s earlobe around multiple times with the screwdriver still in place, and the brutality only came to an end when “The Charismatic Enigma” was able to stand up and catch Orton off-guard with a low-blow.

One word sums this spot up: INSANE!

1 / 5 NEXT