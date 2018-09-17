Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 insane moments from the PPV

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.73K   //    17 Sep 2018, 18:27 IST

Hell In
Hell In A Cell had lots of memorable moments

The 2018 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view was full of drama from start to finish, with the biggest highlights from the show including Becky Lynch’s SmackDown Women’s Championship victory over Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar’s surprising return to cause a disqualification in the Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match.

The PPV also featured one of the best WWE tag matches in recent memory, with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defending their Raw Tag Team titles against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, while Randy Orton defeated Jeff Hardy in a brutal Hell In A Cell match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Elsewhere on the show, The New Day retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rusev Day, The Miz & Maryse defeated Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey retained against Alexa Bliss, and WWE champion AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe in controversial circumstances.

In this article, let’s take a look at five of the most insane moments from the event.

#5 The screwdriver spot

Never trus
Never trust Randy Orton with DIY tools

On an episode of SmackDown Live shortly after his return in July, Randy Orton put his finger through the hole in Jeff Hardy’s earlobe and stretched his ear so much that it looked like he was going to tear it apart. The footage was genuinely difficult to watch and it has been played over and over again since.

However, that was nothing compared to what the 13-time world champion did at Hell In A Cell, when he found a toolbox underneath the ring, pulled out a screwdriver and drove it through his opponent’s earlobe.

Not content with freaking everybody out with that visual, he then twisted Jeff’s earlobe around multiple times with the screwdriver still in place, and the brutality only came to an end when “The Charismatic Enigma” was able to stand up and catch Orton off-guard with a low-blow.

One word sums this spot up: INSANE!

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield Randy Orton Samoa Joe
Danny Hart
ANALYST
If you enjoy Danny's articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
5 shocking moments at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
8 Interesting Facts About the 2018 Hell in A Cell PPV...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 possible shocks that could happen
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018 Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
Ranking and grading every match at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
5 biggest winners from Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell: Predicting the Finish to Every Match 
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Ranking each match by its probable...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us