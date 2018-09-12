WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: 5 Interesting stats that you need to know

There are a number of impressive stats heading into Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell takes place live from the AT&T Stadium in San Antonio, Texas this Sunday night and will see Braun Strowman cash in his Money in the Bank contract inside Satan's Structure as he challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

There are currently eight matches on the official card for the show that include AJ Styles defending his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, Becky Lynch challenging Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey defending the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss and Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton stepping inside the cell to settle their differences.

WWE Hell in a Cell usually takes place in October, but because of the all-women's pay-per-view making its debut this year, the event is a month early for the first time in its history.

#5 A Charismatic debut

Hardy steps inside his first Hell in a Cell match on Sunday night

Jeff Hardy is one of the best-known wrestlers in the world, he has been on the wrestling circuit for more than two decades and has worked for a number of promotions outside of WWE in recent years, but one thing that Hardy has never done is step inside Hell in a Cell.

This weekend, The Charismatic Enigma will be stepping inside Satan's Structure for the first time as he hopes to finally vanquish The Viper, who has had his sights set on Hardy ever since Extreme Rules. The tension between these two men reached boiling point this week on SmackDown Live when Hardy faced Shinsuke Nakamura and was attacked by Orton mid-way through the match. It was Hardy who came out on top, but it sent a clear message to the WWE Universe, that this one won't be for the faint-hearted.

