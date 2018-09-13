WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 possible shocks that could happen

Dean Ambrose and Ronda Rousey will both be involved in title matches

The 2018 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view takes place in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.

As of the time of writing, eight matches have been confirmed for the event, including Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship match) inside the Hell In A Cell structure with Mick Foley as the special guest referee.

Both women’s titles will also be on the line, with Alexa Bliss challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship and Charlotte Flair putting her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against former best friend Becky Lynch.

The tag titles from both brands will be represented, as Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose challenge Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Team titles and The New Day defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles against Rusev Day.

Elsewhere on the card, Samoa Joe will get another opportunity at AJ Styles’ WWE Championship, the intense rivalry between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy will be settled inside Hell In A Cell, and Daniel Bryan will team with Brie Bella against The Miz & Maryse.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible shocks that could happen at this year’s event.

#5 Shawn Michaels makes an appearance

Will Shawn Michaels come out of retirement?

Triple H’s response to The Undertaker on this week’s Raw, in which he promised to “put ‘The Deadman’ down” when they meet in Australia next month, failed to address one of the biggest talking points in wrestling right now: Shawn Michaels.

During a heated in-ring confrontation last week, Undertaker questioned whether HBK had stayed retired for the last eight years out of “respect” or “fear” for him, leading to lots of speculation that “Mr. WrestleMania” could lace up the boots again soon.

It has already been announced that ‘Taker will appear on Raw in Dallas, Texas next week, but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Michaels could make a surprise appearance at Hell In A Cell, especially as it takes place in the city where he grew up, San Antonio, Texas.

Unlike recent WWE PPVs, which have had stacked cards including as many as 13 matches, only eight matches are currently scheduled for Sunday’s show, which gives plenty of time for HBK to make an impromptu appearance in front of his adoring fans to deliver his next retort in this "End of an Era" rivalry.

