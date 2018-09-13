WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 potential finishes for Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss

Ronda Rousey defends her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at Hell in a Cell

Ronda Rousey holds the biggest prize in the Raw women's locker room, which means that she now has a huge target on her back and on Sunday night she will be hoping to close the book on what has been a lengthy feud with Alexa Bliss dating all the way back to Money in the Bank when The Goddess of WWE cost Rousey the title when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax.

There are a number of combustible elements in this match which means that there is a long list of potential outcomes especially considering the fact that Evolution is right around the corner and the matches for the historic all-women's pay-per-view have already started to be revealed.

#5. Nia Jax returns

Nia Jax has issues with both of these women

Don't tell me you forgot that Nia Jax had issues with both of these women before she started her hiatus from WWE following Extreme Rules back in July. Jax has been spotted at the Performance Center in recent weeks and seems to be rehabilitating a leg injury but she could be well enough to interfere in this match between the two women who are responsible for ending her Raw Women's Championship reign.

Nia Jax doesn't have a match for Evolution yet and with just over six weeks to go until the show takes over New York, it will be interesting to see if Jax can create a feud for herself in the coming weeks. If the former Champion is looking to make a statement, this is the perfect place to make her return.

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax were once the best of friends but this is now out of the window since Bliss took away her Women's Championship at Extreme Rules and Ronda Rousey is the one who is currently wearing the title.

