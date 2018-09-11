WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 Swerves That Could Happen On The Show

There are a number of swerves that could happen this weekend

Hell in a Cell takes place live from the AT&T Stadium in San Antonio, Texas this weekend and the card is looking stacked ahead of the show. It was announced last night that the main event will now see WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley holding up the rules as Braun Strowman cashes in his Money in the Bank contract against Roman Reigns inside Satan's Structure.

The final Raw before the show wasn't at the level that many fans expected, which could be why many believe that the pay off will be this weekend at Hell in a Cell since there are so many combustible elements. There is potential for shocks, surprises, returns and swerves this weekend and here are just five possible ideas that WWE could use as part of the show.

#5. AJ Styles' wife becomes part of the show

Wendy and Anney could be in attendance on Sunday night

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have become well versed with one another throughout their lengthy careers, but never have they allowed their rivalries to become as deeply personal as the one that they are having right now. Joe decided to bring AJ's wife and children into the feud a few weeks ago and has continued to push the fact that he wants to retire Styles so that he can go home to his wife Wendy and help her to raise their children.

Wendy and her daughter Anney were at ringside for his match with Joe back at SummerSlam but they were unable to calm him down following his match with The Samoan Submission Machine where he was forced to use a chair to get the upper hand. The only real progression here would be for Wendy to actually physically become involved in the match and cost Styles his WWE Championship inadvertently. It would be the perfect way for Styles to capture the title and would tease a heel turn from AJ.

