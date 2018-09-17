WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Analysing and grading each match

Two matches took place inside the cell structure

The 2018 WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view took place in San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.

Eight matches were on the card, including Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Hell In A Cell Universal Championship match w/Mick Foley as special referee) and AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship).

Both women’s titles were also on the line, with Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey facing Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair facing Becky Lynch, while Jeff Hardy went one-on-one with Randy Orton inside Hell In A Cell.

Elsewhere on the show, three tag matches took place: Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (Raw Tag Team Championship), The New Day vs. Rusev Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship) and Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse.

In this article, let’s analyze what was good and bad about the event.

#1 Kickoff show: The New Day def. Rusev Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

This was an entertaining start to the show

Match: Aiden English went close to getting a 3-count after slamming Big E face-first into the mat, and he even looked set to make Kofi Kingston tap to the Accolade at one point. However, things then went sour for English, who was made to pay for a clumsy miscommunication with Rusev when Kofi connected with Trouble In Paradise before pinning him for the 1-2-3.

Verdict: Kickoff show matches are usually underwhelming with hardly any storyline behind them, but this was the total opposite. All four competitors produced great performances to show why they deserve to be on the main card. English was especially impressive, so let’s hope he doesn’t get lost in the shuffle when he inevitably splits from Rusev.

Grade: B+

#2 Randy Orton def. Jeff Hardy (Hell In A Cell)

Randy Orton showed no mercy inside the cell

Match: Jeff Hardy’s early dominance came to an end when Randy Orton slammed him front-first through a ladder before whipping him with a belt. Orton then took the brutality to a whole new level when he twisted a screwdriver through Jeff’s earlobe. An irate Jeff fought back with a belt before landing a Swanton Bomb through a chair onto his opponent, but Orton was able to kick out.

Match finish: After placing Orton on a table, Jeff climbed a ladder, clung to the roof of the cell and threw himself towards his opponent. However, Orton moved out of the way and Jeff went crashing through the table. Orton then crawled over Jeff to get the 1-2-3.

Verdict: It’s so difficult for modern-day Superstars to create unique moments in Hell In A Cell matches that fans will never forget, but Jeff and Orton managed it here. The screwdriver spot was genuinely uncomfortable to watch, while the outcome was tough to call from start to finish. Jeff promised to give fans something they’ll remember and he didn’t disappoint. This was sensational.

Grade: A

