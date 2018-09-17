WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Easter Eggs, Moments You Missed

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 saw several subtle moments that viewers might have missed

This year's WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View saw many ups & downs. The biggest takeaway from the PPV is (a bearded) Brock Lesnar returning & wreaking havoc during the main event.

However, there are some subtle moments hidden throughout this PPV. So without any further ado, let's get right into it.

Angry Fans Chant Obscenities After Hell in a Cell Went Off the Air

With every WWE PPV, there are always a certain section of fans left dissatisfied. However, this situation escalated one step further last night as seen below:

My cousin @manuel_nieves29 at the #WWEHIAC event after they called off the main event #HIAC pic.twitter.com/waQj3XW38V — Gian Rodriguez (@WalkerBait90) September 17, 2018

Bryan Alvarez also noted that the WWE had to rush-off the air as fast as possible so that viewers at home could not hear the chants.

This fan reaction is most likely geared towards the fact that another referee had to stop the match after things took an extreme turn during Hell In A Cell's main-event.

Jeff Hardy Misdirects Fans Who Paid Close Attention

This subtle moment might have misdirected several fans...

Last night, during Jeff Hardy's entrance to kick-off the show, Hardy made sure to size up the enormous HIAC structure with his own eyes.

However, at one point during his entrance, Hardy briefly looks upwards, right towards the edge of the structure from where wrestlers have usually jumped from in previous instances. To make this sequence more obvious, even the camera-man points the camera to where Hardy is looking.

While The Charismatic Enigma did sway & fall down from hanging on to the structure from the inside- This brief moment tricks viewers paying close-attention into thinking that Jeff Hardy will be the one to jump off the structure's edge, which to be fair, was what people were initially expecting going into this PPV.

