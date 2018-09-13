Picking Possible Winners At Hell In A Cell

Hell in a Cell 2018 will be live this Sunday

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 will be live on the WWE Network this Sunday. The PPV will be aired from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. WWE had a lot of time to build up all their storylines for this PPV. There are a few matches on the card where it's hard to predict what will exactly happen.

Looking at the match card on paper, it looks pretty decent. Superstars like Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Elias, Nakamura etc. don't have any match. So we do expect WWE to announce some last minute matches before Sunday. In this article, I am going to predict all the matches that are official for Hell in a Cell 2018.

#1 Jeff Hardy VS Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell match)

Enigma vs RKO

WWE has been building this match for a long time. Ever since Randy Orton turned heel, this feud has just got hotter. And WWE has confirmed the Hell in a Cell match stipulation which is going to make this even more brutal. While the result of this match could go either way, having Jeff Hardy win makes more sense.

I think this feud shouldn't be dragged on for too long as these two could easily be involved in the United States Championship picture. I also expect Jeff Hardy to do some out-of-the-world stunt in the Hell in a Cell. And also, he should put an end to RKO and win this match.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

#2 Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella VS The Miz & Maryse

Will The Miz cheat again?

The Miz against Daniel Bryan has been a great feud ever since it began. The Miz cheated to win at Summerslam. This time, WWE has involved wives of both superstars to make it a mixed tag team match. We all know Miz will fight Bryan at WWE Super Showdown. The winner, therefore, will get a shot at the WWE Championship.

I think this feud is far from over. And WWE will go the simple route this time. Last time The Miz won, so it makes sense that Bryan & Brie win this one. It's WWE's trademark to always book the long-term feuds 50/50. So there is not much of a reason as to why Bryan & Brie should win. But only because it makes sense for the storyline, I think that's what they are going to do.

Winner: Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella

