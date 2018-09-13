WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions & Analysis

Who will emerge victorious?

After delivering a suprisingly good pay-per-view with SummerSlam, WWE is back in business with Hell in a Cell. Roman Reigns' first PPV as the Universal Champion sees him locking horns against the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

In what will be the tenth event under the Hell in a Cell chronology, the fans are expecting WWE to produce some intriguing moments in order to advance the narrative in splendid fashion.

Eight matches have been announced, with the Intercontinental and United States Championship not scheduled to be defended, at the event.

Since all the matches have great potential, WWE could produce something sensational out of this one, and possibly deliver one of their best shows of the year.

Intriguing rivalries like Charlotte-Becky Lynch, A.J. Styles-Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman, and Jeff Hardy-Randy Orton are the most anticipated for the event.

So, who will walk out of Hell in a Cell victorious? With three matches being settled inside the barbaric Hell in a Cell, one has to wonder what will emerge when the event finally hits our television screens.

Here are the full match-card predictions for Hell in a Cell 2018.

#1 The New Day (C) Vs. Rusev and Aiden English for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships

Will this deliver?

In what was an exciting tag-team tournament to decide the No 1 Contender for the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships, Rusev and Aiden English have emerged as the ones to lock horns with the New Day this Sunday.

Considering that both the teams do not share any animosity, as of now, there's a significant possibility that WWE might extend this feud for further more events.

Since Rusev Day is so popular at the moment, pushing the envelope with him would be the right way to go but it's unlikely that it might happen against the New Day.

Expect some tensions between Rusev and Aiden English in this one, with the New Day taking advantage of the situation and pinning either one of them to defend their titles successfully.

Prediction - The New Day retains the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships

