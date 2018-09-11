WWE Hell In a Cell 2018: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch.

Shiven Sachdeva

HIAC

Hell In a Cell is an annual PPV event held by WWE, and is known for the marquee Hell in a Cell matches that take place during the event.

HIAC is 20 feet steel structure which surrounds the ring and around the ring area and is covered from the top as well unlike a steel cage.

This year’s card will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending his Universal Champion against Braun Strowman inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Other matches for the card include a grudge match between former best friends Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and a HIAC match between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy among others.

Below you will find the current match card for HIAC 2018 along with where to watch HIAC 2018, and other details about Hell in a Cell live stream information and HIAC full show:

Hell In A Cell 2018 Location, Date and Start Time:

Location: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

Day and Date: Sunday, September 16th 2018.

Start Time: Main show: 7PM ET

Kickoff :6PM ET

The current card for Hell in a Cell 2018 includes:

WWE Championship

AJ Styles(c) vs Samoa Joe

Universal Championship (HIAC Match)

Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns(c)

RAW Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss vs Ronda Rousey(c)

Smackdown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair(c) vs Becky Lynch

RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler(c)

Other matches

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs The Miz and Maryse

Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy (HIAC Match)

The New Day vs TBD

Where to watch Hell in a Cell 2018

The show will be aired live on WWE network, which you can get for free if you are a new subscriber.

How and Where to watch Hell in a Cell 2018 live In India

Channel: Ten 1 and Ten HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Monday, 17th September 2018.

Start time: The WWE HIAC 2018 begins at 3.30 am with the pre-show, and The main show will be telecasted live from 4:30 am IST onwards.

The show will also live stream on Sony Liv App and Website and WWE Network.