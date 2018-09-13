WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on the Event's Card

Looks like a poster developed by a C-Grade Horror Movie Director

Hell in a Cell 2018, with just 8 matches combined from both the brands, has shaped into one of the smallest, yet the best cards of the year. With only the two secondary titles not being defended on the show, this show can deliver by all means if it is presented in a good way, just like WWE did with Summerslam a month ago.

As shown in the poster, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle Braun Strowman inside the Cell in his Money in the Bank cash in. Amalgamated with this feud is the rivalry between Roman's fellow Shield Brothers Ambrose and Rollins and Braun's buddies Ziggler and McIntyre for the Raw Tag Team Title.

However, the main emphasis has been on the storylines on Blue Brand, with the rivalry between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, along with Charlotte and Becky Lynch for the Smackdown's Women Championship and Hardy-Orton clash inside the Cell, generating a lot of buzz. Here are the predictions for every match on the Event's card.

The New Day(c) vs Rusev Day- Smackdown Tag Team Championships

A Happy Rusev Day? Maybe Not

In what became almost inevitable the moment they were announced as a part of the tournament, Rusev and Aiden English, also known as Rusev Day, defeated The Bar on Smackdown Live to earn a title shot against The New Day this Sunday at Hell in a Cell. However, one can make a very strong argument that this is as close the duo will ever come to the gold in the near future.

This sudden emergence of Rusev and English as viable contenders on the blue brand is an exact copy of what WWE did with the B-Team on Raw, which, as we all know, tanked big time. Moreover, The New Day won the titles merely 3 weeks ago, and having them lose the titles again would make absolutely zero sense. This Sunday, it won't be a Happy Rusev Day.

Predictions: The New Day retain their titles.

