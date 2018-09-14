WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Ranking the most likely title changes

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.91K // 14 Sep 2018, 01:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch leave the PPV as champions?

The latest WWE pay-per-view, Hell In A Cell 2018, is just around the corner, which means it’s time to take our monthly look at the most probable title changes that we could see at the event.

Last month’s PPV, SummerSlam, featured 13 matches and a total of four title changes, including Roman Reigns’ long-awaited Universal Championship triumph against Brock Lesnar.

Looking ahead to Hell In A Cell, the Intercontinental and United States Championships have been largely ignored on WWE programming over the last month, so Sunday’s show will only feature six title matches.

From the Raw brand, Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Braun Strowman in a Hell In A Cell match with Mick Foley as the special guest referee, while Raw Women’s champion Ronda Rousey will face Alexa Bliss and new Raw Tag Team champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre will defend their titles against Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.

From the SmackDown Live brand, Samoa Joe will get another opportunity at AJ Styles’ WWE Championship, Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair, and Rusev Day will challenge SmackDown Tag Team champions The New Day.

In this article, let’s take a look at the most probable title changes we could see on Sunday, ranking them from least likely to most likely.

#6 Raw Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey dismantled Alexa Bliss last month

After giving Alexa Bliss the most one-sided defeat of her WWE career at SummerSlam, there’s no way that Ronda Rousey is walking out of Hell In A Cell without the Raw Women’s Championship.

It has been widely speculated that “The Baddest Woman On The Planet” will go on to have a title feud with Nikki Bella after Sunday’s event, while Bliss is already confirmed to be facing WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the first women's PPV, Evolution, on 28 October.

Chances of a title change: Zero

#5 SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Rusev Day are yet to hold the tag titles

The New Day became WWE tag champs for the fifth time when they defeated The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team titles in August, so it would be a surprise to see their latest reign end in less than a month.

Rusev and Aiden English wouldn’t look out of place as champions – they’ve been in the tag title mix for the last nine months – but it doesn’t seem realistic for a title change to occur just yet, especially when you consider that The Bar are being advertised to challenge The New Day for the championships at Super Show-Down on 6 October.

Chances of a title change: Very unlikely

1 / 5 NEXT