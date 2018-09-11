WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Speculating Results for 4 Matches

Ayush Sood FOLLOW ANALYST

WWE Hell in a Cell will take place for the AT&T Center in San Antonio this Sunday. WWE has already announced many matches for the card. As we know, WWE is currently promoting three big upcoming shows in Hell in a Cell, Super Showdown & Evolution. And because of that, they have announced matches for all three shows.

As Super Showdown takes place after Hell in a Cell, WWE may have revealed some of the results for the PPV while announcing the match card for the Melbourne show. In this article, we will take a look at four such matches-

#1 Charlotte VS Becky Lynch

The Queen looks set to retain

Charlotte Flair will defend her Smackdown Live Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at Hell in a Cell. But WWE has already announced a rematch between the two for Super Showdown. It looks like this feud is going to continue well past Hell in a Cell. Becky might capture the title at Super Showdown or Evolution, but Charlotte looks set to retain at this Sunday's PPV.

#2 AJ Styles VS Samoa Joe

Is this Joe's last chance?

The "Phenomenal One" will put his WWE Championship on the line against Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell. Fans are assuming that this feud will be long term. But WWE has already announced a new number one contenders match for the WWE Title. Daniel Bryan is set to fight The Miz at Super Showdown with the winner getting a shot at AJ's Title.

It doesn't make any sense for AJ to lose the title and WWE trying to find a new contender. So it looks like AJ vs Joe is done for now and AJ will win at Hell in a Cell.

