5 matches that could be announced for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

We are just days away from the Hell in a Cell PPV, but WWE have announced just three matches so far for the show, which will be held on October 6.

Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title against The Fiend, in an eagerly awaited match, which will most likely close the show, while Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's title on the line against Sasha Banks.

The third match that has been announced for the show is a tag team match where Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will join forces to take on Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

WWE will most likely announce more matches on SmackDown's debut on FOX this Friday, as well as on social media, which they usually do for matches that are of less significance. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed that WWE will add some matches to the Hell in a Cell card on SmackDown.

Let's take a look at 5 matches that could be announced for WWE Hell in a Cell 2019:

#5 Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley and Lana returned to WWE television and embraced in front of Lana's husband, Rusev

This past week's RAW ended on a shocking note as Bobby Lashley returned to WWE television, and in tow with him was Lana, Rusev's wife. Lashley and Lana kissed as Rusev looked on, shocked at this latest development.

Rusev was in a match against Seth Rollins with the Universal title on the line when Lashley made his return and snogged Lana. Rusev, though, did not lose the match as Rollins was attacked by The Fiend, to close the show.

We could possibly see The Bulgarian Brute face off against Lashley in a singles match, perhaps a no disqualifcation one, which could help this feud gather some steam as Lana could also play a part.

