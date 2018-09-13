WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 Best HIAC Matches

The Undertaker went on a war against the beast at Hell in a Cell 2015.

The 10th edition of WWE Hell in a Cell will be underway this Sunday. In these 10 years, we have seen some epic matches as well as mediocre ones. CM Punk vs. The Undertaker was the first ever major match to take place at Hell in a Cell Pay Per View and as of now, Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens is the last match. Between these two matches, this PPV has seen some brilliant encounters.

This list will focus on the best 5 matches at Hell in a Cell.

Note: This list is on best matches in Hell in the Cell PPV. So matches like The Undertaker vs. Mankind at King of the Ring 1998 or The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania 31 will not be considered for this list.

#5 Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose - Hell in a Cell 2014

Dean Ambrose with a vicious elbow onto Seth Rollins

Ever since The Shield split up, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose were on a war against each other. They had a series of quality matches, and this was their blow-off match. Even before the match began, both Rollins and Ambrose ascended onto the Cell, started brawling and both of them went through the announcers' table almost simultaneously. Both of them were carried on stretchers. But soon, the match started as Ambrose recovered quickly and attacked Rollins. The match was fun and hard-hitting and it genuinely felt like this was the last match in their feud,

The finish came when Bray Wyatt caused interference and put the Lunatic Fringe down with a Uranage suplex. Seth capitalized on it and emerged as the winner.

