WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 Bold Predictions for the pay-per-view

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is just a few days away and there has been a lot of hype and interest surrounding this year's event in particular. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns will take their fight and feud to its climax inside the dreaded and feared Hell in a Cell structure, Becky Lynch looks set to start her own reign as champion and just what role will Mick Foley play at the event?

The WWE have been trying their best to keep things interesting to revive their dying ratings and this has worked to some effect given the surprises and legendary returns which we have all witnessed on the past two episodes of Monday Night Raw.

If we were treated to so many twists and surprises on Raw, one can only imagine what will happen during the Hell in the Cell pay-per-view event. There are many rumors and opinions going around as to what we can expect to unfold at the event, and this article will take a look at five bold predictions which might just come true at the event.

This article will not just look at the results of matches but also other events which we could see happening at the iconic pay-per-view as well as other twists and turns which we could expect to unfold.

#1 Jeff Hardy beats Randy Orton

We saw a brutal and destructive side of Jeff Hardy this week on Smackdown Live and it is likely to signal a win for the Charismatic Superstar at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Hardy has been involved in a feud with Randy Orton and has been on the receiving end of a lot of punishment for much of the feud. This week's Smackdown Live unleashed a Jeff Hardy who seemed to want to rectify this and we all saw a side to him which reminded us about just how dangerous he can be.

