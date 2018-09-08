WWE Hell in a Cell: 5 of the best Hell in a Cell matches of all time

Masoom Alli
08 Sep 2018, 16:34 IST

The Hell in a Cell match has been one of the most popular inventions which the WWE has ever come up with. The match is known for its brutality and aggression and is one of the most feared matches in all of WWE.

It is then of very little surprise that the Hell in a Cell concept has given rise to some of the most brutal and iconic matches in the history of the WWE. One only has to think back to the horrific and brutal match which The Undertaker had against Mankind. Very few people will ever forget how Mick Foley fell from the top of the Hell in a Cell structure not once but twice.

Reports were that The Undertaker himself had thought that at one point Foley was killed during the match. This again just highlights how extreme this type of match is and it is fair to say that many superstars who have taken part in any Hell in a Cell match are not the same after coming out of it. Superstars claim that this is the type of match which can shorten careers and that is completely accurate.

The concept of the Hell in a Cell match remains too popular to abandon and its popularity has even resulted in it having an entire pay-per-view event dedicated to it. This shows that the Hell in a Cell match is here to stay and that we as the WWE Universe can look forward to many more epic encounters inside the solid steel structure.

This year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view will see Braun Strownman facing off against Roman Reigns and while these two have clashed before, they will take it to the next level in this type of match. This article will take a look at 5 historic Hell in a Cell matches which are among the best of all time

#1 Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker (No Mercy 2002)

Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker have had many physical matches over the past few years, but none of these come close to matching the brutality we all witnessed during their Hell in a Cell match at No Mercy in 2002.

Lesnar was at the top of the WWE at this point and there were virtually no superstars in the WWE locker room who could stand up to him. The Undertaker was naturally the exception to this rule.

Hell in a Cell was a match which The Undertaker was at home in and was usually a dominant figure in and while he did manage to push Lesnar to his limits during the match, it would be Lesnar who would rise to the top and cement his place as the man to beat in the WWE.

Not many superstars can bust open The Undertaker and this is exactly what we saw with these two athletes in the ring. It was a match which signaled the beginning of Lesnar's reign as the top superstar in the WWE, something which was made even more clear by him holding the title while standing on top of the structure after claiming the win.

