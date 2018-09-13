WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: 6 things that must happen

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 10.72K // 13 Sep 2018, 07:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Hell in a Cell: 2018

To be honest, WWE seems to be very casual about Hell in a Cell that happening in a couple of days from now. Their larger interest seems to be in the upcoming Australia Super Show-Down happening in October. Wrestlers are rushing into the show and with other videos to put forward their take on the match happening in Australia between Triple H and The Undertaker for One Last Time.

Even though the natural consensus is that WWE Hell in a Cell is going to be anything but boring because of poor advertising and extremely disappointing poster. WWE has a nice card for the upcoming Pay-Per-View. SmackDown Live, for instance, has storylines with great potential and let's hope great bookings will do them justice.

While the upcoming Hell in a Cell might not be the top-most priority for WWE right now, it sure remains to be there one of the most famous Pay-Per-Views. Truth be told, even though the next episode of RAW has been promoted with the return of The Undertaker, it will surely be heavy on the aftermaths of Hell in a Cell.

Let's discuss the 10 things that should happen at Hell in a Cell.

Roman Reigns falls from the top of the Cell

Roman Reigns might just become the longest reigning Universal Champion

There is a reason why Mick Foley is the special guest referee in WWE Universal Championship bout between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. The most daredevil wrestler in the history of sports entertainment fell for a career end jump from the top of the cell in his match against The Undertaker at Hell in a Cell some decades ago.

It seems really likely that one of these wrestlers will fall from the cage, and it has to be Roman Reigns. While it's almost certain that Roman is going to successfully defend the Championship, a win even after falling from the top of the cage will only help WWE to continue his relentless push in trying to establish him as the top face.

1 / 6 NEXT