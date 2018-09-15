WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Five twists we could see at the event

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.35K // 15 Sep 2018, 22:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What surprises will the WWE have in store for us at Hell in a Cell?

This Sunday night, WWE presents its annual Hell in a Cell event. The show has had a bit of a mixed build and excitement among the WWE universe is best described as being lukewarm.

The card itself has plenty of promise, but with the WWE juggling build for three shows all at once, fans have struggled to get engaged with some of the matches at the event.

With Survivor Series just a few months away though, the WWE may want to plant the seeds for some of the event's big matches and Sunday night presents them with the ideal opportunity to do so.

With just over 24 hours to go until the event, let's take a look at five possible twists we could see at Hell in a Cell.

#5: Bray Wyatt returns and attacks Jeff Hardy

Could Bray Wyatt make a surprise return at Hell in a Cell?

Since Matt Hardy left to take some time away from the WWE, his former partner, Bray Wyatt, has been left in no-man's land.

The former WWE champion has been struggling for direction for some time now, and an impromptu jump to Tuesday nights could be just what he needs to breathe life back into his career.

Hardy's former tag-team partner and brother, Jeff Hardy, is going to be locked inside a cell with nemesis, Randy Orton on Sunday night, and having Bray Wyatt interfere to give Orton the victory would certainly grab the fan's attention.

Back in the day, a Wyatt interference at the end of the match was no big surprise, with the Eater of Worlds popping up apropos of nothing at least once a month, but his presence here would genuinely make sense and could turn out to be just what his career needs.

Having Wyatt feud with Hardy until Matt makes his return, either in the ring or out of it, would make for some nice continuity and would provide both Jeff Hardy and Bray Wyatt with a fresh feud that helps keep both men relevant.

1 / 5 NEXT