Four reasons Samoa Joe should have won the WWE title at Hell in a Cell

AJ Styles picked up the clean victory over Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell

Last night at Hell in a Cell, AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe clean to retain his WWE title. The match itself was a slightly underwhelming encounter, given the talent of the two men involved and the heat they had managed to build during their feud, but it was the clean pinfall that was perhaps the most underwhelming element of the match.

Joe had been positioned as the big bad bully of Tuesday nights, and the match looked like the perfect opportunity to crown him as the new WWE champion. The former TNA star has been knocking on the door of a top title run for some time now, and fans are understandably disappointed that the WWE decided not to crown him at Hell in a Cell.

The two men will meet once again, going one on one in Australia at the WWE's first ever Super Show-Down event, but last night's result has somewhat dampened the excitement for the bout.

While AJ Styles is an excellent WWE champion, the WWE missed out on a big opportunity last night. Let's take a look at four reasons why Samoa Joe should have won the WWE title at Hell in a Cell.

#4 To continue the narrative

Samoa Joe has been tormenting AJ for the last two months

Samoa Joe has been terrorising AJ Styles and his family for the best part of the last two months now, and the story should have ended with Styles overcoming Joe after a hard-fought and brutal match-up.

Instead, Styles managed to outsmart his opponent and steal a pinfall against him. Not that there was too much wrong with the finish, it did a fairly good job of protecting Joe, It just feels slightly anti-climactic given the circumstances.

Having Joe win the belt at Hell in a Cell would have given fans an impetus to rally behind AJ, leading up to his big victory against the Samoan Submission Machine.

Instead, Joe Vs Styles at Super Show-Down has lost all sense of intrigue, with most fans believing Styles will pick up yet another victory over his long-time rival before moving on to somebody else.

