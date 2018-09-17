Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Four reasons Samoa Joe should have won the WWE title at Hell in a Cell

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    17 Sep 2018, 18:00 IST

AJ Styles picked up the clean victory over Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell
AJ Styles picked up the clean victory over Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell

Last night at Hell in a Cell, AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe clean to retain his WWE title. The match itself was a slightly underwhelming encounter, given the talent of the two men involved and the heat they had managed to build during their feud, but it was the clean pinfall that was perhaps the most underwhelming element of the match.

Joe had been positioned as the big bad bully of Tuesday nights, and the match looked like the perfect opportunity to crown him as the new WWE champion. The former TNA star has been knocking on the door of a top title run for some time now, and fans are understandably disappointed that the WWE decided not to crown him at Hell in a Cell.

The two men will meet once again, going one on one in Australia at the WWE's first ever Super Show-Down event, but last night's result has somewhat dampened the excitement for the bout.

While AJ Styles is an excellent WWE champion, the WWE missed out on a big opportunity last night. Let's take a look at four reasons why Samoa Joe should have won the WWE title at Hell in a Cell.

#4 To continue the narrative

Samoa Joe has been tormenting AJ for the last two months
Samoa Joe has been tormenting AJ for the last two months

Samoa Joe has been terrorising AJ Styles and his family for the best part of the last two months now, and the story should have ended with Styles overcoming Joe after a hard-fought and brutal match-up.

Instead, Styles managed to outsmart his opponent and steal a pinfall against him. Not that there was too much wrong with the finish, it did a fairly good job of protecting Joe, It just feels slightly anti-climactic given the circumstances.

Having Joe win the belt at Hell in a Cell would have given fans an impetus to rally behind AJ, leading up to his big victory against the Samoan Submission Machine.

Instead, Joe Vs Styles at Super Show-Down has lost all sense of intrigue, with most fans believing Styles will pick up yet another victory over his long-time rival before moving on to somebody else.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 AJ Styles Samoa Joe
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
3 reasons why Samoa Joe should win the WWE Championship...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons Samoa Joe should become WWE Champion at Hell in...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Samoa Joe should become WWE Champion at WWE Hell...
RELATED STORY
3 title changes that should have happened at Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018 : 5 possible endings for AJ Styles vs...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018 Predictions
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship at...
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes of Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles at Hell in...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Becky Lynch Won the SmackDown Women's Title...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us