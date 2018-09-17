WWE Hell in a Cell: Match Ratings

Hell in a Cell 2018

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 is done and dusted. The pay-per-view had a pretty solid start, but could not capitalize on it. The RAW tag team match was probably the match of the night, with all four members putting up a stunning performance. Anyway, let us take a deeper look at the matches and rate them on a scale from 0 to 5.

These ratings are strictly personal as match quality is something that is subjective in nature.

#1 SmackDown Tag Team championship

The New Day (C) vs. Rusev day

The New Day defended their tag titles against Rusev and Aiden English in the kick-off show.

This match had intense back and forth action. Big E's suicide spear and Rusev's kick outside the ring countering Kofi Kingston's leap were the most memorable moments. A very good match for the pre-show.

Rating: 3.5/5

#2 Hell in a Cell match

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

Randy Orton was victorious in his match against Jeff Hardy.

The actual event kicked off with the first of the two hell in a cell matches. This match had a high paced start and used the cell far more than often. Both Hardy and Orton traded brutal chair shots and shots with Hardy's studded belt. Orton was way brutal in this match. He tortured Hardy with a ladder, put him through an inverted ladder and even twisted a screwdriver inside the charismatic enigma's earlobe.

Randy kicked out of a Swanton Bomb through a steel chair, causing Hardy to snap and bring in a table and two ladders. He used the ladder to hang onto the top of the cell and dropped on an immobile Randy. However, the apex predator moved at the very last second, causing Hardy to land on his face, allowing Orton to make a pin and win the match.

Jeff was then moved out of the arena on a stretcher. We hope he is doing well!

Rating: 4.2/5

