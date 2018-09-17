Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Hell in a Cell: Match Ratings

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.36K   //    17 Sep 2018, 10:44 IST

F
Hell in a Cell 2018

WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 is done and dusted. The pay-per-view had a pretty solid start, but could not capitalize on it. The RAW tag team match was probably the match of the night, with all four members putting up a stunning performance. Anyway, let us take a deeper look at the matches and rate them on a scale from 0 to 5.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

These ratings are strictly personal as match quality is something that is subjective in nature.

#1 SmackDown Tag Team championship

The New Day (C) vs. Rusev day

The New Day
The New Day defended their tag titles against Rusev and Aiden English in the kick-off show.

This match had intense back and forth action. Big E's suicide spear and Rusev's kick outside the ring countering Kofi Kingston's leap were the most memorable moments. A very good match for the pre-show.

Rating: 3.5/5

#2 Hell in a Cell match

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton

Randy
Randy Orton was victorious in his match against Jeff Hardy.

The actual event kicked off with the first of the two hell in a cell matches. This match had a high paced start and used the cell far more than often. Both Hardy and Orton traded brutal chair shots and shots with Hardy's studded belt. Orton was way brutal in this match. He tortured Hardy with a ladder, put him through an inverted ladder and even twisted a screwdriver inside the charismatic enigma's earlobe.

Randy kicked out of a Swanton Bomb through a steel chair, causing Hardy to snap and bring in a table and two ladders. He used the ladder to hang onto the top of the cell and dropped on an immobile Randy. However, the apex predator moved at the very last second, causing Hardy to land on his face, allowing Orton to make a pin and win the match.

Jeff was then moved out of the arena on a stretcher. We hope he is doing well!

Rating: 4.2/5

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns Leisure Reading
Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Opinion: Hell in a Cell Universal Title Ramifications
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
Predicting how long each match will last at Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
3 Last-minute match changes WWE could make for Hell in a...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Matches from Hell In A Cell Pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
Five Expectations for WWE Hell in a Cell
RELATED STORY
5 Ways that Hell in a Cell 2018 could end
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Ranking the most likely title...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us