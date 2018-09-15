WWE Hell in a Cell: Predicting the Finish to Every Match

What will Hell in a Cell have in store for us on Sunday night?

This Sunday night, the WWE presents their annual Hell in a Cell PPV. The card features eight matches, two of which will take place inside the titular structure, and six of which will see titles defended.

With two historic events coming in October, Australia's Super Show Down show, and the first-ever all female PPV, Evolution, the WWE will want to use Sunday night to establish some of the big storylines heading into each event.

The build to Hell in a Cell itself has been a tale of two brands. Raw has only three matches booked for the card and has relied heavily on the ongoing storyline between The Shield and the team of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre. SmackDown, on the other hand, has been excellent over the last month and boasts five matches on the card for Sunday night.

There are many twists and turns we could see in the matches this Sunday, so let's take a rather optimistic stab at predicting the finish to each of the night's eight matches.

#8: Aiden English Costs Rusev Day

The New Day will keep hold of their titles at Hell in a Cell

The injury sustained by Erick Rowan at SummerSlam clearly led to the WWE being forced to change their plans in the SmackDown tag-team title division, and as a result, we have a match between The New Day and Rusev Day on Sunday night.

This match will probably prove to be one of the most enjoyable encounters of the night, with the two teams being among the most over acts in the WWE.

While the match will no doubt be a lot of fun to watch, tension has been brewing in recent months between Aiden English and Rusev, and Sunday is the ideal opportunity to pull the trigger on a feud between the two men.

Rusev forgave English's mistakes at the start of the month, so having English attack his partner on Sunday would be a nice way to swerve the fans and would also finally give fans the Rusev face turn we have all been waiting for.

