WWE Hell in a Cell: Ranking every match from worst to best

Hell in a Cell has certainly got the WWE universe talking

Hell in a Cell 2018 is now in the history books and the card turned out to be quite the mixed bag.

The show, which went on a lot longer than most people anticipated, delivered a controversial finish, a major title change, and a serious match of the year contender.

In fairness, the matches themselves ranged from excellent to average, and the night never let up from an entertainment standpoint. After all, it wouldn't be a WWE PPV without some extremely questionable booking decisions.

Let's take a look back at last night's Hell in a Cell event, and rank all of the matches from worst to best.

#8: Ronda Rousey Vs Alexa Bliss

Rousey and Bliss was the evening's most predictable encounter

In fairness, this was far from a bad match-up, just an incredibly predictable one. Rousey has been booked incredibly strongly in this feud, and while they attempted to level the playing field by selling Rousey's rib-injury, this never really gripped me.

With the feud having been so one-sided, it was difficult to buy Bliss ever really posing a challenge to Rousey, and while the WWE's intent is clearly to make Rousey look as strong as possible, it would be nice to see her given a more equal opponent.

Bliss, after all, is a multi-time women's champion, and she should be booked to look stronger than this.

