Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Hell in a Cell: Ranking every match from worst to best 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.85K   //    17 Sep 2018, 13:30 IST

Hell in a Cell has certainly got the WWE universe talking
Hell in a Cell has certainly got the WWE universe talking

Hell in a Cell 2018 is now in the history books and the card turned out to be quite the mixed bag.

The show, which went on a lot longer than most people anticipated, delivered a controversial finish, a major title change, and a serious match of the year contender.

In fairness, the matches themselves ranged from excellent to average, and the night never let up from an entertainment standpoint. After all, it wouldn't be a WWE PPV without some extremely questionable booking decisions.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Let's take a look back at last night's Hell in a Cell event, and rank all of the matches from worst to best.

#8: Ronda Rousey Vs Alexa Bliss

Rousey and Bliss was the evening's most predictable encounter
Rousey and Bliss was the evening's most predictable encounter

In fairness, this was far from a bad match-up, just an incredibly predictable one. Rousey has been booked incredibly strongly in this feud, and while they attempted to level the playing field by selling Rousey's rib-injury, this never really gripped me.

With the feud having been so one-sided, it was difficult to buy Bliss ever really posing a challenge to Rousey, and while the WWE's intent is clearly to make Rousey look as strong as possible, it would be nice to see her given a more equal opponent.

Bliss, after all, is a multi-time women's champion, and she should be booked to look stronger than this.



1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield Brock Lesnar Ronda Rousey
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
Best And Worst of Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match on...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Ranking each match by its probable...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell: Match Ratings
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell: Predicting the Finish to Every Match 
RELATED STORY
7 things WWE got right at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Full Match-Card Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
5 shocking moments at Hell in a Cell 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: Ranking the most likely title...
RELATED STORY
Hell in a Cell 2018: Predictions for every match at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us