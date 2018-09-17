Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Hell in a Cell Results September 16th, 2018; latest Hell in a Cell winners & video highlights

17 Sep 2018

Hell in a Cell kicked off ceremoniously with Jeff Hardy facing off Randy Orton in the Cell which was painted red for some reason. The pre-show saw Big E and Kofi Kingston of New Day face Aiden English and Rusev for the SmackDown Tag Team titles which the New Day managed to retain after an impressive win.

Mick Foley was backstage and in a referee shirt. He talked about his Hell in a Cell 1998 match but said the story tonight is between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. He was interrupted by Baron Corbin who said that this is his first pay-per-view as acting-Raw General Manager and refused Foley's offer for advice.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton - Hell in a Cell Match

Randy Orton stopped at nothing to torture Jeff Hardy

Hardy wasted no time in attacking the Viper, and soon enough, they were outside. Jeff went into the cell and returned the favour sending Randy crashing into the side of it. Hardy started to bring out weapons - a table, a ladder, a chair.

Jeff was almost hit with an RKO but avoided it somehow. Instead, he caught Orton between his body and the cell. Hardy went to the top rope, but it didn't last, Orton brought him down in an awkward position on the top rope, before hitting him with a superplex. Hardy came back strong and hits Orton with a Whisper in the Wind for a near fall.

Hardy set up the ladder upside down between the ring and the cell. He tried to put Hardy through the ladder with a Suplex, but Orton reversed and put Hardy through it. The ladder support made a sickening crunch as he went through it.

The Viper found a screwdriver from under the ring and used it on Jeff's ear but Hardy hit a low blow. He missed a Swanton Bomb and took a Snake Eyes DDT. Hardy dodged the RKO, set up a steel chair on Randy and hit a Swanton Bomb but Randy still kicked out.

Hardy set Orton up on the table and climbed on a ladder but Randy got out of the way as Jeff crashed into the table at full speed. The official called for an EMT as Orton got the pin on him and won the match.

Result: Randy Orton def. Jeff Hardy

