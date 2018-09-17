WWE Hell In A Cell: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

Brock Lesnar returned at Hell In A Cell

WWE Hell In A Cell has come and gone leaving a little something for everyone in its wake. Wrestling fans saw the height of brutality in the opening Hell In A Cell Match between Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton. They were treated to a title change in a new era of women's wrestling, as Becky Lynch finally defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion. The SHIELD continued their feud with The Dogs of War both in the RAW Tag Team Championship match and later in the evening during the Hell In A Cell main event between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. AJ Styles and Samoa Joe wrestled in a superb match. The celebrity wing of the WWE Universe was likely appeased with the Mixed Tag Team Match between Daniel Bryan & his wife Brie Bella and The Miz & his wife Maryse. Fans inclined toward legends likely went home happy with Mick Foley guest refereeing the main event and the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar.

It should be noted; however, that Hell In A Cell wasn't perfect. In fact, many wrestling fans will likely argue that the event was far from perfection, even disappointing. There was a controversial non-finish to the main event between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. Daniel Bryan's questionable booking continued, as he has essentially become an afterthought in the WWE and what was up with the giant red structure that replaced the traditional beloved Hell In A Cell? There are many questions left to be answered at the conclusion of tonight's pay-per-view. We examine those as well.

So as the great prophet Hawk Harrelson says, "Sit back, relax, and strap it down." Join us or a special Hell In A Cell edition of The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly as we break down the very best, the worst, and the downright ugliest moments from WWE's Hell In A Cell.

The Good: Becky Lynch Has Her Moment

New Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Stephanie McMahon ignited waves of controversy this week when she spoke at the Sports Business Journals Game Changer's Conference and dropped this gem that drew the ire of even the most ardent WWE fans,

"We're successful for one reason only: We listened to our audience."

While this left many scratching their heads in bewilderment, McMahon's words certainly held true for tonight's Smackdown Women's Championship match.

Fan favorite Becky Lynch has long been beloved by a frustrated WWE Universe, who have wondered when WWE corporate would see what they saw in Lynch. Lynch, who has long been hidden in Charlotte Flair's shadow, has floundered on WWE's mid-card; but, not tonight. Tonight the times they were a-changin'.

In a shocking moment, Lynch finally defeated Charlotte Flair to become the NEW Smackdown Women's Champion. The victory isn't shocking due to Lynch's lack of ability. To the contrary, Lynch is one of the greatest female wrestlers in the WWE. The victory is shocking because the WWE so seldom gives its fan base what it wants, a simple acknowledgement that from time to time they too can recognize talent. On this night, on this one occasion, the WWE Universe went home happy and so did the new Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who later tweeted the sentiment of wrestling fans everywhere:

