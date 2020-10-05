The WWE Draft is set to begin at this coming week's SmackDown, where Superstars will be drafted between RAW and SmackDown in the next week. Following the WWE Draft on the Blue brand, RAW will have a draft on October 12.

It seems that WWE have dropped a big hint about two Superstars who could be drafted from SmackDown to RAW this coming week.

AJ Styles and John Morrison could be drafted to RAW in the 2020 WWE Draft

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE dropped a big hint that SmackDown Superstars AJ Styles and John Morrison could be drafted to the red brand.

He said that Vince McMahon has, in the past, liked Superstars to lose on their way out, so that they get a fresh start in the new brand. He revealed that this was how it worked in pro wrestling during the territory days. Here's what he said:

"Guys who do jobs in a manner that they normally wouldn’t are probably pretty good candidates to be switching. When I watched it I was like AJ and John Morrison.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

AJ Styles, surprisingly, lost to Jey Uso, on last week's SmackDown. That match on the Blue brand came after Uso's loss to Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Clash of Champions. Styles had moved to SmackDown earlier this year in May, and quickly became the Intercontinental champion after winning the Intercontinental Championship tournament. Styles lost the title to Jeff Hardy, and couldn't win it back in the recent triple threat ladder match between Styles, Hardy, and current champion, Sami Zayn.

John Morrison, meanwhile, lost to the men's Money in the Bank winner Otis, in a singles match on last week's SmackDown. Morrison signed with WWE last year, and then debuted on SmackDown in January this year. The former SmackDown Tag Team champion, who reunited with his old tag team partner The Miz, has been on the Blue brand since re-signing with WWE in December 2019.

It will be interesting to see who AJ Styles and John Morrison will feud with if the two make the switch to RAW from SmackDown.