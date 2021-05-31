WWE History: Big Show gives The Undertaker a puppy on SmackDown

Over the years, the WWE has played host to some of the most bizarre and unbelievable moments during the course of its run. Today, we take a look at one such moment in its much famed blue brand featuring the Undertaker and his peer, The Big Show.

The backstory

During the early 2000s, The Undertaker dropped his Deadman persona and funeral dirge entrance theme, becoming known as The American Badass. He wore dark sunglasses, entered the ring on a motorcycle and sported a bandana. In 2001, just before the Ruthless Aggression Era, 'Taker changed his persona once more and was known as 'Big Evil.'

At No Mercy in 2002, the Undertaker challenged The Next Big Thing, Brock Lesnar, for the WWE Championship in a Hell in a Cell match. 'Taker competed in the match with a legitimate broken hand, eventually losing to Lesnar. During a SmackDown episode afterwards, he came out to the ring and teased retirement before being confronted by Big Show. He called the Undertaker a "has been" and 'Taker responded by saying Big Show was a giant that "never was."

This made The World's Largest Athlete furious and he proceeded to throw the Undertaker off the SmackDown stage. After The Undertaker went on a three-month hiatus, a feud between the pair was ignited. During their feud, an episode of SmackDown the following year saw two huge crates brought into the ring - revealing gifts from the Big Show. 'Taker opened the first crate and found something cuddly inside.

What went down?

The Undertaker returned at the 2003 Royal Rumble PPV and continued his feud with Show having been thrown off the stage. Paul Heyman made Show 'apologise' by giving gifts, with two huge crates with a gift tag that read "To The Undertaker from Big Show." The Undertaker decided to open the first box, which was a bit shorter. As soon as he opened it, out came a cute and cuddly little puppy, which spawned a loud Awwww! from the crowd.

But why a puppy, you ask? Well, it's no secret that the Undertaker referred to himself as 'The Big Dog,' so Big Show sending him a small dog - in this case, a puppy - was a way to take a shot at 'Taker. There was another crate left in the ring, and after demolishing it to find it was empty, Show ambushed him while distracted from behind, hitting him with the Chokeslam.

Even though Big Show ambushing the Undertaker was somewhat of an expected setup, the puppy emerging from the crate was a sureshot surprise.

The aftermath

The Undertaker went on to defeat Big Show via submission at No Way Out that year and soon afterwards, A-Train (Matt Bloom) entered the storyline leading to Undertaker facing both in a 2-on-1 handicap match at WrestleMania 19 which 'Taker won after an assist from Nathan Jones.

This was at a time when Smackdown had a locker room full of talent that boasted of the likes of the Undertaker, Big Show, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero amongst others.

Also read: WWE history: Donald Trump gives fans in attendance of RAW their money back after the show