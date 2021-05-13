WWE history: Brock Lesnar gets creative to defeat The Big Show in a Stretcher match

April 29th, 1999 was the debut of WWE's blue brand Smackdown. A show that was primarily aired to compete with WCW's Thursday Night show, Thunder.

Back in the day, the WWE had a lot of midcarders piled up week after week and the situation got worse after the acquisition of ECW and WCW. There was limited airtime and too much talent in the locker room and the WWE was guilty on all charges of benching some of the best wrestlers of their generation.

Smackdown helped ease this pressure to a large extent and many superstars owe their careers to what the blue brand has done for them. Names like Eddie Guerrero, The Rock, The Undertaker, JBL, The Big Show, Rey Mysterio and even the beast incarnate Brock Lesnar made the most of Smackdown airtime.

The backstory

Singling out Lesnar here, despite his short stint in the WWE not accounting for his sporadic appearance-filled career in the recent past, he was part of some of the most exciting angles on the blue brand. The Beast has had one of the greatest WWE careers of all time, and is a sure-shot first-ballot Hall of Famer, although one doubts whether he will ever accept an accolade such as this, to avoid talking in front of a large group of people.

Over the course of his two WWE runs, Lesnar has been a part of a number of legendary moments. Breaking the streak, the ring-breaking segment on SmackDown with The Big Show, Lesnar's outing with arch-rival Goldberg are just a few in a string of iconic moments Lesnar has been involved in.

Today let's take a look at a mostly forgotten moment from Judgment Day 2003, when Brock Lesnar turned into a Cruiserweight for a split second, flying high in an attempt to launch himself on The Big Show, and hatched an incredible plan to defeat him.

Lesnar's plan

At Judgment Day, Brock Lesnar and The Big Show squared off in a Stretcher match in the main event of the night. As the match was about to come to an end, Lesnar brought in a freaking forklift to the arena. Big Show suddenly got distracted by a sneaky Rey Mysterio, who jumped on him from behind.

After disposing off Mysterio, the giant turned, only to get hit with a 290 pounder Brock Lesnar, who launched himself from atop the forklift in an incredibly impressive feat, and a cool visual. Lesnar eventually defeated The Big Show after carrying him beyond the marking on the entranceway. Lesnar knew that only a forklift would be able to carry the gigantic form of The Big Show.

Lesnar was red hot at the time and the visuals from the video above just go on to show you how much the fans adored the beast during his initial WWE run.

As far as innovation goes, this was one of the best examples of how to get the job done.

The aftermath

Lesnar lost the title soon after to Kurt Angle and turned heel on him days after the loss. Angle defeated Lesnar at SummerSlam to retain the WWE Title.